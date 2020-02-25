Qureshi lauds Trump’s praise of Pakistan in India tour

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday hailed President Trump’s statement during his visit to India in which he said that the US has a “very good relationship” with Pakistan.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump, while addressing a packed rally in Ahmedabad after his arrival in India on Monday, said the United States has “a very good relationship” with Pakistan.

“US and India are committed to stopping terrorists and fight their ideology. For this reason, since taking office, my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terrorist organisations and militants which operate on the Pakistani border,” Trump had said.

In a statement released by the foreign minister’s spokesperson, Qureshi said that Trump remark about Pakistan was “extraordinary and its importance cannot be denied”.

“Trump wants peace and stability in the region and has asked India to play a positive role in the area and extend a hand for promoting peace and stability in the region.”

The foreign minister said that this will only be possible when the Kashmir issue is solved.

“The current Indian government has further complicated an already complicated problem. India’s measures of Aug 5 have affected the identity of Kashmir and broken it into several parts.

“Kashmir has been under lockdown for 206 days. How can things progress in these conditions?” he questioned.

“Pakistan’s stance on the disturbance caused by the Citizenship Amendment Act in India can be seen by what is happening in Delhi.

“If conditions worsen, the void of peace in the region can affect the whole world.”

The minister added that India needs to “review its behavior and policy”.

Qureshi said Trump “made it clear that Pakistan is a partner of peace in the war against terrorism”. He added that the progress Pakistan has made to defeat terrorism is exemplary.

“Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process is there for the world to see … and Pakistan’s role in the region is being commended.

“The Pakistan which India deemed to be a ‘problem’ is now being seen by the world as a ‘solution’.”

He congratulated the “people of Pakistan, the armed forces and the political leadership for the positive change” and said that before [our] government came into power, relations between the US and Pakistan were “cold” and Pakistan was considered a problem.