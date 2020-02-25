PM’s special aide on media Iftikhar Durrani steps down

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Media reports had emerged in December last year, claiming that Durrani has been sacked from his post. The reports further suggested that following his removal, Durrani’s name has also been struck off the cabinet list.

However, when contacted, Durrani had said he has not received any information about his removal.

Earlier in November last year, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Yousuf Baig Mirza had stepped down from his post.

