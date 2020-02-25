NAB’s response sought after ex-PM Raja files acquittal plea in Karkey rental power case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court in Islamabad on Tuesday sought response from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a plea filed by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, seeking acquittal in Karkey Rental Power reference.

Accountability Court II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on a reference pertaining to the Karkey Rental Power case against the former prime minister and others initiated by NAB.

At the outset of the hearing, the employees of the power company took the stance that an agreement had been signed with the government that no action would be taken against them.

On this, the court directed their counsel to move a formal petition in this regard. The court also sought a reply from NAB on the request of the company’s employees till Mar 6.

Meanwhile, the NAB could not file its reply in acquittal pleas of Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in the same case. The court directed the anti-graft body to submit its comments till March 12.

It may be mentioned that the acquittal petition had been moved by the accused under fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.