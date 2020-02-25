Manzoor Pashteen released from DI Khan jail

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was released on Tuesday after spending 30 days in Dera Ismail Khan jail.

“A total of eight cases were registered against Pashteen in DI Khan and Tank districts. After completing the necessary legal formalities, Pashteen was released from jail,” a lawyer who represented Pashteen told a local media outlet.

A large number of PTM workers turned out to receive Pashteen. Speaking to party workers, Pashteen thanked his supporters for showing up. “We are not among those who are scared by jails. We will stand by all those who will stand for humanity.

“We have risen up against slavery. We will rebel against all forms of repression to fight in humanity’s favour,” he said.

Pashteen was arrested in a case registered against him at DI Khan’s City Police Station under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to one FIR registered on Jan 18, Pashteen and other PTM leaders had attended a gathering that day in Dera Ismail Khan where the PTM chief had allegedly said that the 1973 Constitution violated basic human rights.

The FIR added that Pashteen also made derogatory remarks about the state.