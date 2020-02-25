‘Imran mafia’ can’t hide wrongdoings through tweets: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that “Imran mafia” cannot hide its wrongdoings by posting tweets and staging dramas.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement, Aurangzeb said: “It does not matter whether you tweet in the morning, in the afternoon or night, a lie remains a lie”.

“Prices of edible items, especially vegetables, have significantly increased as a result of Imran mafia’s focus on inflation. The prices have been hiked deliberately and are not artificial to run [Imran Khan’s] Bani Gala house and to construct [his] Zaman Park residence,” she remarked.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran had on Monday tweeted: “As a result of Govt focus on price control, a substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, can be observed now. I assure our people that I will not relent until all involved in artificially-created price hikes are identified & punished.”