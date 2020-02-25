Govt, institutions need to work together: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that the country’s judiciary, legislature, government and other national institutions need to work together for the welfare of the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad said the judiciary was a pillar of the state and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leadership had always respected it and worked for strengthening the national institutions.

He said the government wants to resolve all of its issues through dialogue.

The PTI minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given a clear message to the nation that they believe in the flawless functioning and continuation of the political system and democracy in the country.

He said that the present government believes in the rule of law, freedom of judiciary and respect all the national institutions.

Replying a question, Fawad suggested that the Ministry of Law should initiate a dialogue process with Judiciary and bar to settle all ongoing issues as the government’s better relationship with the judiciary is need for the hour.

He said differences of opinion were the beauty of democracy and the PTI was fully united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.