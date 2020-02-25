Ex-PM Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal get post-arrest bails in corruption cases

LAHORE: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bails to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in separate corruption cases.

Abbasi was granted bail in the Liquified Natural Gas case while Iqbal was granted bail in the Narowal Sports City complex corruption case.

The court directed that Abbasi and Iqbal be released after submission of surety bonds.

The hearings were presided over by Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez.

Iqbal was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December last year from the anti-corruption watchdog’s Rawalpindi chapter’s office where he had appeared to record his statement in the case regarding alleged corruption in the aforementioned project.

NAB had accused Iqbal of using funds of the federal government and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city being established in Narowal — a multi-billion-rupee project.

