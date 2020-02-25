British doctors appear reluctant to declare Nawaz ‘seriously’ ill: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said British doctors were reluctant to declare Nawaz Sharif “seriously ill”.

In a tweet, the federal minister questioned: “Why not Sharif’s medical reports sent from the United Kingdom?”

He said, “apparently the only reason was that the tests conducted in the United Kingdom were different from the medical tests done in Pakistan and the British doctors were reluctant to declare Nawaz Sharif seriously ill”.

آخرنواز شریف کی میڈیکل رپورٹس برطانیہ سے کیوں نہیں بھجوائ جارہیں؟ بظاہر اس کی ایک ہی وجہ ہے کہ برطانیہ میں ہونیوالے ٹسٹ پاکستان میں ہونیوالے میڈیکل ٹسٹ سے مختلف ہیں اور برطانوی ڈاکٹر نواز شریف کو شدید بیمار قرار دینے سے ہچکچا رہے ہیں، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 25, 2020

“It means that the medical tests conducted by the Punjab government were questionable. In these circumstances, the Punjab government should initiate an inquiry to investigate the matter”.

The findings of the inquiry should be made public, the minister said.