An Incomplete College

In 2010, construction of a college began in Hoshab. Nine years later, it still hasn’t been completed. The funds for this college have been eaten up by the construction who were assigned the responsibility of construction. They have left the college incomplete. The residents of the area are quite poor and cannot afford to visit other cities like Turbat and Karachi for their education. I would like to request the CM of Balochistan to take urgent notice of this and hold accountable the party responsible for construction. We need a college in Hoshab.

Waris Hasil

Hoshab