1.2kg hashish, kites seized as police arrest 6

SARGODHA: Punjab police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics, kites and chemical strings from them.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Amara Ather, teams of Jhal Chakian and Cantonment have conducted raids within their limits and arrested 4 accused seizing 1.2 kilogrammes hashish and 370 liters of liquor from their possession.

While police have arrested two kite sellers from Block 16 and Manzoor Town, Sargodha and recovered 10 chemical string rolls and 700 kites from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.