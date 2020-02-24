Work on second phase of CPEC in full swing: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Monday that work on the second phase of the project is currently underway.

Addressing the energy seminar, Bajwa said coronavirus has not halted progress on the CPEC. “Development work is underway at full space,” he said.

Bajwa said the need for energy is increasing with every passing day and arrangements have been put in place to cater country’s energy needs under the CPEC umbrella.

He said with the completion of Karachi-Peshawar motorway, the travel distance between both the provincial capital cities will be shrunk up to 50 percent.

Soon the development will be witnessed at the western route of the CPEC. Bajwa said matters related to exploration and transportation of coal from Thar have been finalized sooner cheaper electricity will be generated.

Last month, China hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks about the CPEC.

In a statement, the Chinese foreign ministry had said since the launch of the CPEC, significant positive progress has been made.

It said at least 32 projects have yielded early harvests, playing an important role in promoting Pakistan’s economic and social development and improving people’s well-being.