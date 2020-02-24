The sad condition of Schools in Kiken

Kiken is a small helpless village, located 45 kilometers from Turbat city in Balochistan. However, the village population is increasing rapidly. Although, there is a middle school, unfortunately it lacks many facilities such as good classrooms, electricity, and many more. Apart from this, the teachers do not take their classes seriously and are just wasting the time of students. Due to this condition, the people of our village encounter many difficulties. It is my humble request to the Government of Balochistan to facilitate us in this regard.

Hanif Phullan

Kiken, Turbat