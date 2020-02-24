Sudanese envoy calls on Naval chief

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Somalia Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi on Monday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi during her visit to Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

In the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of bilateral naval collaboration and mutual interest, read a Pakistan Navy press release.

Admiral Abbasi highlighted the Navy’s efforts for ensuring regional maritime security particularly steps taken to curb piracy or pirate attacks in the Arabian ocean.

The Sudanese envoy lauded Pakistan Navy’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.