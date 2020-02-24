SC seeks NAB’s response after Khawaja brothers file for bail

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday sought National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) response after PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique filed for bail in the Paragon City Housing reference.

The apex court’s three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqir also directed the accountability court, hearing the proceedings of the same reference, to produce a reference report in the next hearing on Mar 10.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf pleaded with the court to order a trial court that has been hearing the case to present its report as well.

Ausaf further told the bench that from the total 122 witnesses, statements of only five witnesses were recorded.

Earlier, Khawaja brothers’ bail was turned down by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On Feb 11, an accountability court in Lahore issued an arrest warrant for Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of Paragon Housing Society and the primary accused person in the Paragon City Housing reference who has turned witness for the prosecution against the Khawaja brothers.