PM Imran says govt trying to provide affordable electricity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the provision of electricity to the domestic and industrial consumers at reasonable rate, energy reforms and checking its losses were the foremost priorities of the government.

Chairing a meeting, the prime minister pointed out that the energy sector was facing multiple challenges owing to the agreements signed by previous governments, which also neglected the timely administrative reforms and losses in the transmission and distribution system.

As a result of the previous government’s policies, the people were bearing the burden today, the premier remarked, adding that the government was providing relief to the weaker segments of society and consumers for using up to three hundred units.

The prime minister further said the government was aware of the problems faced by the masses. “It is our utmost effort to stabilize the power prices and provide every possible relief to the people,” the premier said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant Nadeem Babar.

According to reports, the government is likely to approve a tariff reduction plan for industrial electricity and introduce seasonal gas tariff with the view to give an impetus to industrial activities and provide relief to gas consumers.