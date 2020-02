Inflation is the most common issue in Pakistan, creating a bunch of difficulties for the population. Since most of the citizens are poor, they might not be able to deal with such a situation. The poor cannot afford to buy goods at high prices. It is tough for them to feed their children. If inflation continues increasing at the same rate, the poor will suffer more. Thus, the government should take strong action against this issue and must not burden the citizens more.

Zakira Pullan

Kech