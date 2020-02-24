IHC hears petition challenging social media regulatory law

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday heard a petition filed against proposed social media regulatory laws.

The bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, issued notices to the federation, information technology and law ministries over the petition.

The petitioner’s counsel Barrister Jahangir Jadoon maintained that the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020, meant to curb the freedom of expression and contravenes the constitution.

Justice Minallah observed that most countries in the world have social media regulatory laws.

The counsel pleaded that the court should notice to the government over the matter. It said that the government was appointing a national coordinator with more authority than even the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The court sought details of the criteria set for the appointment of the coordinator and required academic qualification. The counsel expressed ignorance about it.

He complained that the stakeholders were not consulted by the government before drafting the rules.

Justice Athar Minallah clubbed the petition with ongoing cases pertaining to media after hearing the arguments.