AG Khalid Jawed Khan recuses himself from Justice Isa case

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Monday refused to represent the government in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, citing a “conflict of interest”.

Jawed then asked the court to accept the government’s application for Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman to argue the case.

“Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman has been preparing this case,” Jawed told the court.

However, the additional attorney general told the court that he would be abroad for some official task till Mar 20, and so the hearing should be set on a date after that.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial of the Supreme Court — who was heading the full bench hearing the case — responded to this by setting the next hearing’s date for Mar 30.

“One of the judges on the bench will be away after March 20 and we will hear the case upon his return,” Justice Bandial said.

“The hearing would not be moved forward again, the government representative should be present in court on the given date,” Justice Bandial said.

Justice Bandial further announced that the request for action against Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Nasim will also be heard on Mar 30.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had on Saturday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to “expel” Law Minister Farogh Naseem from the federal cabinet in the “larger national interest” after the controversy over remarks by former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan against Supreme Court judges.

“Your request has not been assigned a number,” Justice Bandial told PBC Vice-Chairman Abbad Saqi.

“This is a case regarding the justice system’s freedom. If I have an inkling that the case is against the justice system’s freedom, you will not see me here,” Attorney General Jawed told the court.

“We have no vested interest in this case,” the PBC vice chairman said.