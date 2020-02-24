13 arrested, 5kg narcotics, weapons seized

SARGODHA: Punjab police have arrested 13 suspects and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Monday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha, during snip checking, the Bhera police teams had stopped two suspected vehicles at Bhera Interchange and arrested eight accused recovering five rifles 223, 444 Bore and three pistols 30 bore.

While district police have also arrested five other drug pushers and recovered 135 bottles of liquor, 2.8kg hashish and 2.2kg heroin from them.