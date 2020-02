The body of a 32-year-old woman was found in a hostel room in Lahore’s Nawab Town on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the woman’s friends contacted the police after they could not contact her. The officials said that there were no torture marks on her body.

They said the woman married a man of her choice five years ago but they separated a while ago. She was living alone in the hostel.

Her body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.