Tree felling in District Washuk

The incumbent government came with a vision to make Pakistan green. Instead of doing that, in one of the districts of Balochistan, Washuk, trees are being cut excessively. Furthermore, a famous tree named “Tagaz” which grows naturally in desert is being cut in District Washuk. The pickups load this kind of tree and sell them in nearby districts. According to a report the whole area of the world is 126 billion acres and of this just 4 billion acres is occupied by forests. According to scientists where there are trees there is life, but unfortunately in district Washuk people are cutting the trees in order to get money. I appeal the DC of Washuk Agha Nabeel Akther and the concerned authorities please stop people from felling trees.

Mohammad Jaan Qadir

Turbat, Bolan