The problem of democracy in Pakistan

Democracy is the most popular form of government in the modern times. It is based on the fundamental belief that people are capable of governing themselves. Democracy is not a child’s play. To achieve it, a lot of struggle and hard work is required. In 1947 when Pakistan emerged, it was intended to be a democratic state. However, it became one only in name, not spirit. Due to this, the population does not possess basic human rights. Because of a failure to address this problem, corruption appears. Pakistan, like other developmental states, should try to achieve real democracy through its actions, not merely words and statements.

Gul Sameen Rahmat

Kech