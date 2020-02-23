The Baloch and the CPEC

The Baloch has been at war with Pakistan and China regarding the CPEC, particularly the constitution of port and the road network. The Baloch is vehemently against the CPEC because many villages falling under the spread of the CPEC from Gwadar to Awaran have been dismantled. Hundreds of Baloch innocents have been forcefully disappeared and willfully killed. Half a million of indigenous Balochs were forcefully evicted from their villages. And the residents of China and Pakistan, in keeping with their nefarious design, want to migrate to Balochistan and marginalize its indigeneous population.

Sheela Baloch

Kech