LAHORE – The spot fixing racket working on the ongoing Pakistan Super league said on Friday it had suspended the ‘rookie’ bookie who approached Umar Akmal with immediate effect under its anti-corruption code.

In its official message, the unnamed racket, anonymously declared, that the bookie, whose name can’t be disclosed, “cannot take part in any fixing-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by the group’s Anti-Corruption Unit.”

The announcement came a day after Akmal’s Quetta Gladiators began their Pakistan Super League title defence, beating Islamabad United in Karachi.

“The group is already investigating the matter of the bookie who approached Umar Akmal and the franchise will not make any comment until inquiry is concluded,” noted the spot-fixing group, which has already applied for a replacement.

Sources within the spot-fixing racket confirmed that the bookie in question had been penalised for the ‘rookie mistake’ of approaching a completely loose batsman for a task that requires control over one’s actions.

“Thanks to timely action against a move, and the person making that move, we’ve saved ourselves lots of money. Imagine asking Umar Akmal to play a particular stroke on a particular ball…” said a member of the spot-fixing racket while talking to The Dependent on a secure line.