Sports facilities needed at Tump

Tump is a tehsil of Turbat. At least twenty villages are situated in tehsil Tump. Unfortunately, the people of tehsil Tump are deprived of sports facilities. They don’t have sporting equipment such as bats and wickets.

Furthermore, people there are poor so they are unable to buy these things. Sports are necessary to direct the energies of the youth to constructive ends, preventing them from indulging in bad things such as drugs. I actually have seen many youngsters involved in drug usage. When asked why, they replied that they could not play any sport so they turned to drugs. They are confused about their lives.

Yahya Ijaz Khosa

Turbat