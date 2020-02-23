Rehabilitating the UN’s  image in Pakistan

Will people be fooled again?

By: Ali Ashraf Khan

The UN Secretary General’s visit perhaps was to give a lollipop on Kashmir to give a clean chit for violating the Indus Waters Basin Treaty by India. The partition of India by the British was a well-hatched conspiracy against the Muslims of the Subcontinent in 1947, to protect the Zionist agenda in Middle East and strengthen the Balfour declaration of 1917 written to Lord Rothschild, so first a sword of Israel was pierced in the heart of Palestine, and in the Middle East Israel is allowed to trample humanity, geography and sovereignty, and Pakistan in its infancy was confronted with India’s onslaught under UN and IBRD protection. The British partition plan was sabotaged when Boundary Commission Award was deliberately not announced before the partition of India by Lord Mountbatten, who had manipulated to become the first Governor-General of India after Partition, so that when Punjab and Bengal were partitioned, not a single life was lost in the partition of Bengal but hundreds of thousands of lives on both side were massacred because of using third degree methods in giving two tehsils of Gurdaspur and Pathankot, having Muslim majority to Hindu India, only to give only road access to India in Kashmir, followed by the first UN lollipop when the Kashmir war for liberation started in 1947 against the Dogra regime, while the Maharaja had sent a special message to Pakistan government that he was ready to sign the accession treaty with certain guarantees for Hindu pundits of Jammu.

Indian PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru rushed to the UN Security Council and succeeded in obtaining UN resolutions for an immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of troops of both India and Pakistan, and the appointment of a Plebiscite Administrator to hold a free and fair plebiscite to decide the future of Kashmir according to their free will. When the UNSC passed these resolutions, how and why the Indian claim of a fraudulent accession treaty with the Maharaja giving special status till resolution of Kashmir issue was not reprimanded and the human rights of the Kashmiri people were not secured. This remained a binding and responsibility according to the charter of establishment of human rights in its member states which was trampled by India, and the UN not only remained silent but continued passing seven or eight more resolutions to hold a plebiscite for another decade. Now when US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the UNGA told Prime Minister Imran Khan that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested him to arbitrate on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, that was instantly accepted and he told President Trump that this gesture of arbitration on Kashmir and its resolution would not only bring peace in Asia but more than a billion Muslims would pray for him for resolving the Kashmir issue after 70 years, the world powers closed their eyes when Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Foreign Office immediately turned down any arbitration and said India has never requested any US President to offer his arbitration on Kashmir and not only reiterated its false claim that it was an integral part of India, but within months scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that provided for Kashmir’s special status.

Now The UN Secretary General has realized the UN responsibility when India has already diverted the Pakistani share of water towards itself and by already highlighting this issue is putting salt on the wounds of Pakistan. Hoever, our government digesting and projecting the secretary general’s statements on the media is no more than eyewash to facilitate President Trump’s forthcoming visit to India to fulfill the US agenda

The UN Secretary General also tried to fool innocent Pakistani baboos in the Foreign Office, and politicians by assuring his support on water sharing formula that India has transgressed despite the Indus Basin Waters Treaty that was first thrust on Pakistan by manipulating the situation when India first threatened Pakistan for war on the water issue in the 1950s when a war threat was given by India in a planned move, then suddenly International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) started geographical division and water problem; experts were planted who after seven or eight years suggested division of rivers, and an Indus Waters Basin Treaty was thrust on Pakistan giving three rivers of Punjab to India and the rest to Pakistan.

This was the first time that nature's gifts given by Allah were also divided under an international organization's guarantees but only when India had violated this treaty by utilizing what was agreed to be Pakistan's share of water. President Ayub Khan had approved this treaty but some senior engineering university teachers, including Dr Mubashar Hassan, resigned in protest.

Our leaders should try to rise above the internationalization phobia of our problems because every country keeps its national interest supreme, and honestly try to consolidate their true power base within Pakistan rather than always looking towards the West to retain power that leads them to sacrifice vital national interests and allows interference in our national policies that are worsening the poor man’s life adversely because of the ad hoc system in governance, because serious challenges are disturbing the peace of mind of people confronted with challenges on the socio-economic front. Instead of giving incentives to fight against the high inflationary trend, our major problem is the corporate mafia that is eroding the trickledown effect, creating social imbalance. Following blindly IMF dictation will lead to financial collapse. Manmade threats are the cause of fiscal, trade, and current account deficits. Unimaginable revenue targets cannot be achieved by imposing super tax on the common man. The government should reduce GST on food items from 17 percent to five percent so that some relief could be provided to achieve self-reliance to protect our sovereignty.