PPP lawmaker in hot water over public display of weapons

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Sunday ordered an inquiry into viral video showing Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) lawmaker Nawab Taimur Talpur’s guards openly displaying arms during a public meeting in the Hazara Colony area of Karachi.

The video was uploaded to social media on Saturday shortly after he concluded a public meeting “for the swift remedy of challenges and issues being faced by the local people”.

During the meeting, Talpur’s guards can be seen standing in front of him, flaunting their weapons.

The Sindh IGP directed the city’s police chief to submit a detailed report on the matter and start legal proceedings after an inquiry into the incident, according to police sources.

On the other hand, Talpur has initially responded by saying that he keeps private guards for his protection because of the “inefficiency and incapability of the police”, adding that the arms that his guards carry are licensed whereas he too has a permit to carry them under section 144.

“It is incomprehensible to me that the IGP would take notice of private guards carrying licensed arms especially when it was his inefficiency that became the reason behind MPA Shahnaz Ansari’s murder in Naushahro Feroze; she wasn’t provided security even after she submitted an application for it,” he lamented.

He further alleged that the IGP’s inefficiency was also behind the murder of journalist Aziz Memon.