Officials’ transfer not linked to Bushra’s Pakpattan visit: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the transfers of government officials in Punjab had no link to the visit of Prime Minister’s wife Bushra Bibi to Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said that the news item being attributed to the recent visit of the first lady was baseless. She said linking the transfers to the visit was “condemnable”.

The first lady “indeed dislikes protocol, so the question of getting any protocol does not arise especially at the sacred place like the shrine of Baba Farid-ud-Din Ganj Shakar”.

The PM’s media assistant was reacting to a news report that had alleged that the shrine administrator and Auqaf manager were made OSDs on the orders of Bushra Bibi for failing to maintain satisfactory arrangements.

According to a notification issued on Friday, a number of other shrine staff were also expelled from District Pakpattan for misbehaving with pilgrims and negligence of duty.