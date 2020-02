QUETTA: A coal miner died when a trolley hit him inside the mine in Duki area of Loralai district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Ajab Khan was working in the coalmine when a trolley suddenly hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body was shifted to the nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Levies force has registered a case.