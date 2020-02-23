Mainstreaming seminaries to the national education system would enable pupils of seminaries to excel in contemporary career streams and would also enable them to contribute in the development and progress of the country, urged the COAS. Thirteen pupils including four girls have achieved top positions in intermediate examination and got prizes and souvenirs. It should be hailed that seminaries have come towards national education system and their pupils have achieved top positions in intermediate examinations.

National education system’s curriculum should also incorporate some of the seminaries curriculum so that the gap between students from both streams is bridged. There is a need to educate our young generation about the teachings and history of Islam. Moreover, identical curriculum should also be taught/followed in all seminaries so that sectarian differences might be reduced in the society.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi