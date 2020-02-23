Life Hard in Turbat

Turbat is the second largest city of Balochistan but unfortunately the people of Turbat do not have access to their basic needs. These include education, electricity, and economic prospects. We are about to die due to these problems but no one is listening to us. If they were to listen to our voice, we will be ready to offer our support. We are getting only six hours of electricity every day which makes life unbearable. It is my humbly request to the C. M. of Balochistan to please provide these basic necessities and save us from these troubles.

B Baloch,

Turbat