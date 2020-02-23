Five new polio case surface in KP

NOWSHERA: Five new polio cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday with four out of the five from Khyber district and one from Nowshera.

According to the details, a two and half year old child hailing from Khairabad area of the district tested positive for the virus whereas the National Institute of Health (NIH) added that all five children who were diagnosed with the disease were not given the all-important vaccine that eliminates the disease.

The last polio case in the district was detected some four years ago in 2016.

In January, it was reported that the overall tally of reported polio cases across the country had reached 134, including 91 cases in KP, 24 cases in Sindh, eight in Punjab, and 11 in Balochistan.

The cases have emerged after a February 17-21 nation-wide campaign aimed to vaccinate 39.6 million children under the age of five years against the disease came to an end on Friday.