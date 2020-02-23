Kites dot Rawalpindi sky despite ban

RAWALPINDI: Kite flying is continuing in the city despite the ban imposed on the activity.

Kites can be seen in the sky in different localities of the city including Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Umer Road, Dhoke Khaba, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony and Chaman Zar.

Zia, a resident of Sadiqabad said that shopkeepers having huge stocks of kites of all colours and designs and other stuff including threads and strings used in kite flying were openly selling them, alleging that no official had yet taken notice of it.

Parents were worried, as it was a dangerous activity.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said strict action would be taken against kite flying adding that no one would be allowed to violate the rule of law.

He said that the ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented.

He also said that Station House Officers would be responsible for kite flying in their beats.

He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination. He informed that thousands of kites have been confiscated and hundreds of kite flyers, seller also arrested on the violation.