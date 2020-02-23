Karachiites hold protest against non-availability of drinking water

KARACHI: The residents of different areas of the metropolis held a protest demonstration against the non-availability of drinking water outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday.

Headed by renowned social activist Jamshed Ali Khawaja, the protesters included residents of Tharo Lane, Garden East, West and Machi Bazaar, Karachi.

Addressing the protesters, Jamshed Khawaja said that there is no contribution of government towards providing drinking water to poor people and the Managing Director (MD) and other concerned officials of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) were involved in severe negligence.

He said that a terror case should be registered against neglecters under 7-ATA because they have been involving in crimes intentionally.

The protesters chanted slogans against MD KW&SB and other concerned high-ups. They were carrying play cards and banners inscribed with appeal to the President of Pakistan for providing clean drinking water to poor citizens.