LAHORE – The inaugural Fazl Aman Mela, a congregation organised by the fans of the great revolutionary Fazl-ur-Rehman since the times of Zia, was organised at Open Air Theatre Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

Scores of activists participated in the gathering held under the aegis of Fazl Aman Mela Committee, with different sessions of opportunistic political dialogue, scripture recitation and fatwa performances.

The venue was also marked with Islamist flags, a symbol of the 2020 working-class revolution. The event resonated with intermittent slogans of revolution, most notable among them echoing the new symbol of leftist revolution and his struggle against ‘yahoodi saazish’.

The participants also raised slogans against privatisation exercised by everyone else, condemned imperialism imposed on them, maintaining that it can only be encountered by Islamist imperialism on the rest of the world.

The event also underlined the challenges faced by radicals in the 21st century, the most prominent among them being women and Jews, and by extrapolation, Jewish women.

Multiple renowned speakers, all aficionados of Fazl-ur-Rehman, some belonging to large mainstream opposition parties especially lauded the revolutionary stand against the establishment.

“We will keep condemning the selectors till they select us,” noted Mufti Kifayatullah, a leader of the country’s only true leftist party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.