Govt inaugurates Special Explosion Zone in Quetta as part of Free Terror Agreement

QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Ehsanullah Terror Allowance City, a Special Explosion Zone (SEZ) under the Continental Pakistan Explosion Corridor (CPEC) and the Free Terror Agreement (FTA) with regional militant outfits, in Balochistan’s capital Quetta on Thursday.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the SEZ, the prime minister dubbed the project a golden opportunity for terrorists in Pakistan and the SEZ the first step towards creating safe havens for local militants to continue their terror without impacting ‘mainland Pakistan’.

“This government is your close friend, and it is developing with leaps and bounds in every field. You have a great opportunity to make progress by learning from your colleagues from other countries, and diversifying your skills and boosting economic cooperation during your activities in this SEZ,” the premier said.

PM Khan urged the local workforce of the terrorism industry to not lose heart by some ‘difficult decisions’ taken by the government, maintaining that while the militant activities would be limited to the SEZs for the time being, in time they would be asked to spread again ‘like before’.

“Many terror groups want to invest in Pakistan. I have met many investors during my overseas visits and they showed keen interest in investing here provided we give them suitable environment. This SEZ will provide that environment to them and give them confidence to relocate their industries in Pakistan,” PM Khan said.