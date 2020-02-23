Govt fails to establish medico-legal centers for women

KARACHI: Medico-Legal Department of Karachi has failed to establish four more Medico-Legal Examination Centres for females in Karachi hospitals to deal with gender-based violence (GBV) cases on urgent basis.

The plan to establish female Medico-Legal Examination Centres at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital Orangi Town, Sindh Government Hospital Saudabad and Sindh Government Hospital Korangi could not be materialized yet despite the lapse of several months.

There is urgent need to set up more female Medico-Legal Examination Centres in Karachi to cater to increasing number of gender-based violence cases. In Karachi, only four Women Medico-Legal Officers (WMLOs) are working under department, out of total nine sanctioned posts.

Karachi Police Surgeon, Dr Qarar Abbasi, while talking to PPI, said in the interest of general public and rapid response to gender-based violence (GBV), it had been decided to establish more centres for female medico legal examinations in the megacity.

He informed that department had assured provision of lady doctors to activate medico-legal centres and also issued notification in this regard. He said training of those lady doctors would start next week.

Dr Qarar Abbasi further informed that a formal request had also been sent to Sindh health department for increasing the sanctioned posts of MLOs from 70 to 153. He hoped the number of sanctioned posts would be increased soon as per the population ratio of Karachi city.