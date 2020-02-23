FATF-shackled Jamaat-ud-Dawa urges youth wing to make most of Kamyab Jawan Program

LAHORE – The youth wing of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), alias Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), will take part in the upcoming hi-tech courses under ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ to boost their skills for upcoming radical assignments.

The courses, which will be offered by the NUTECH Skills Development Department (NSDD), and will include Computer Graphics (UI/UX), Cloud Computing, Robotics, Mobile App Development and IOT (Internet of Things), are being introduced as part of the government’s Kamyab Jawan Program, with the JuD hopeful of acquiring the requisite skills in the realm of terrorism.

Sources within the JuD have confirmed that the senior leadership of the outfit has urged the youth wing to make the most of the programme so as to ensure that they graduate with the required skills and can demonstrate a tech savvy repertoire required of an aspiring militant in the year 2020.

The instructions have come in light of the recent developments at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Paris this week, which have shackled the JuD, forcing the senior members of the outfit to wait before they get the green signals to initiate their next project.

“We’re hoping that in the meantime the youngsters can boost their skill set with the aid of the likes of the Kamyab Jawan Program. In fact, it was the government’s idea to incorporate the youth of JuD and Jaish-e-Mohammed in their programs while the FATF situation is sorted out,” a senior LeT leader told The Dependent.