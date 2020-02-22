Shatrughan Sinha meets President Alvi

LAHORE: Indian film actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Governor’s House on Saturday, where they both agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent.

Highlighting the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which are being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) throughout India, the president expressed his deep concerns over the human rights violations by the Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The president also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace overtures that were constantly spurned by the Modi-led regime in India, according to an official statement.

In response to President Alvi’s statement that Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) is a conflict-free area providing liberty and freedom to its people, Sinha proposed that parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle in India should be invited to visit AJK to see for themselves the situation on the ground, where people can exercise their fundamental rights without any apprehensions.

Both officials agreed that there is a strong need to work for promotion of peace and stability in the subcontinent.

The former Lok-Sabah member is on a visit to Pakistan to attend a wedding.

Primarily the visit is a continuation of family ties. Sinha had also attended the marriage ceremony of Dr Awab Alvi, President Alvi’s son, in Karachi in 2001.