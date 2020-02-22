PTI govt to end in six months, Bilawal claims

–PPP chairman says he is not involved in murder of journalist Aziz Memon, calls for judicial probe into incident

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be sent packing in six months.

Talking to reporters here, Bilawal said the “PTI government was obtained on contract”.

“The contract period is now over and the government will end in six months. The government has no rights, it can only do what it has been contracted to do,” he said.

Bilawal also said that state institutions do not think much of the public and deny public power. He added that PPP would not enter a power sharing formula with the government and will review this formula should it come into power. “PPP ensured parliamentary and civilian supremacy through the 18th Amendment,” he said.

The PPP chief said that before Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif too was a selected prime minister.

“Whenever Punjab has needed them, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has disappeared,” Bilawal said. He, however, expressed hope that Shehbaz Sharif would come back to the country soon as “the role of the leader of the opposition is an important one.”

Bilawal criticised the media, saying that a dog bite in Sindh becomes breaking news on prime time media but dog bites in Faisalabad and Lahore are not important enough. “HIV in Sindh is bad but HIV in Punjab is good?” he questioned.

The PPP chief also denied that he was involved in the cold-blooded murder of Aziz Memon, a Sindhi journalist who had cited serious threats to his life from PPP leaders after he had exposed how the party’s local leadership had hired people to attend Bilawal’s train march in November last year.

“How can anyone think that I will order the killing of a journalist?” Bilawal asked. He said that a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the TV journalist’s killing and trace the perpetrators of the heinous crime. “My sympathies are with the family of Aziz Memon,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had alleged that Memon was murdered for exposing Bilawal’s failed train march.

“Memon had accused the PPP leadership of hurling death threats to him, therefore it is important that Bilawal and his father Asif Zardari are included in the murder investigation,” he said.