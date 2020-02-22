Hu Ha and All These Celebrities – What’s Going On?!

Fawad Khan, Ahmad Ali Butt, Adnan Siddiqui, Faisal Qureshi and Shaniera Akram are all seen in a teaser! #HuHa #23News #23

KARACHI: Have you spotted number 23 and your favorite celebrities chanting Hu Ha Hu Ha yet? Well, we have and we are wondering what’s going on?! Is it an exciting new star-studded film project? Is it a new song? Is it a PSL anthem? What does the number 23 in background mean?

What is happening and why don’t we know all the details already! We first spotted Ahmad Ali Butt’s reveal. His casual rap attire and our favorite sporting chant made us very curious!

We then came across Adnan Siddiqui giving off racer vibes in a cool leather jacket and aviators.

And then we found funny man, Faisal Qureshi, cheering on with the ladies!

To top it all off, we came across another clip of these three, along with Shaneera Akram and Fawad Khan! Seeing this bunch together made us even more inquisitive. What is this celebrity packed Hu Ha all about?

Further snooping around, led us to something very interesting – A teaser starting with “PSL Pakistan saye live!” and all five celebrities chanting Hu Ha! Our guess is that this is a PSL song but we are still very curious about the number 23 in the background. What could it be? If you have any ideas, drop us a comment.

Until then, I guess we just have to keep following the hashtags to keep our curiosity going! Stay tuned for further updates.

