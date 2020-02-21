Shahbaz Tatla case: LHC orders for producing Asad Bhatti on Feb 24

–Police weigh options to book missing SSP in murder case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the CIA Model Town superintendent of police (SP) to produce Asad Bhatti before the court on February 24.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Zaid Sarwar Bhatti, brother of Asad Bhatti, challenging the illegal detention of his brother in the Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner submitted that Asad Bhatti himself appeared before the police on February 15, for recording his statement in connection with Shahbaz Tatla case. He submitted that the police detained him, and he had been in illegal police custody since Feb 15. He alleged that Asad Bhatti was also being tortured.

He submitted that Asad Bhatti was a diabetic, blood pressure and cardiac patient. He submitted that the detainee was facing serious health issues in such circumstances. He pleaded with the court for recovery of Asad Bhatti.

The court after hearing initial arguments, ordered SP CIA Model Town for producing the detainee on Feb 24.

Meanwhile, police has decided to nominate Asad Bhatti in the murder case while legal options are being weighed for nominating missing Senior Superintendent of Police Mufakhir Adeel.

According to sources, the decision to nominate Asad Bhatti in the case was taken after the family of the victim was taken into confidence. “The family was showed all evidence gathered until now that led to Shahbaz Tatla’s death,” they said.

The sources further said that efforts are underway to arrest SSP Mufakhir Adeel. “We are weighing all legal options to nominate Mufakhir Adeel, however his arrest is necessary to make a strong case against him,” they said.

The sources, however, claimed that the investigation until now has not found the top cop’s direct involvement in the murder.