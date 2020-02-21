PM inaugurates Muzaffargarh-DG Khan highway

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the newly-built Muzaffargarh-Dera Ghazi Khan Highway and a new 250-bed block of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh.

Soon after arrival here from Layyah, the prime minister, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, performed the inauguration of 52.5 kilometre long two-way highway, which will ensure faster and convenient journey between Muzaffargarh and D G Khan.

Later, the premier proceeded to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital to open the 250-bed block, which will help the health facility to entertain more patients and provide them optimum medical facilities. He also visited different sections and wards of the hospital.

Federal Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Member of the National Assembly Basit Sultan Bukhari, CM’s Advisor on Agriculture Abdul Hayee Dasti, Members of Punjab Assembly Niaz Ahmad Khan Gishkori and Khurram Suhail Leghari, and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s ‘Panahgah’ programme Gohar Ijaz were also present on the occasion.

Chairman of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust Khawaja Umar Farooq, trustees Khawaja Azhar Ahmad, and Faisal Saeed Sheikh, founding chairman Mian Muhammad Ahsan, and advisory board members Javed Bhatti and Talat Mahmood were also present.