Multan Sultans beat Qalandars by 5 wickets

LAHORE: Multan Sultans easily defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the third Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 here at the Gaddafi stadium on Friday.

Chasing 139, the Sultans completed their victory, with 23 balls remaining, with the help of fine innings from Shan Masood (38), Rilee Rossouw (32) and Shahid Afridi (21 not out).

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars were restricted to 138 for eight in 20 overs after being put into bat by Shan Masood, captain of Multan Sultans.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.