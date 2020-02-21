Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings on Friday began their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 campaign on a winning note by inflicting a 10-run defeat on Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Fast-bowler Umaid Asif was instrumental as he defended 16 runs in the last over to give the Kings the victory.

With Darren Sammy and Liam Livingstone at the crease, the 35-year-old bowler conceded four runs off of the first three deliveries before sending Sammy back to pavilion on the fourth delivery.

He conceded another single on the fifth delivery and dismissed Wahab Riaz on the final delivery to propel his side to victory.

Earlier, the Kings posted a mammoth 201-4 after they were put into bat by Zalmis.

Star batsman Babar Azam smashed two sixes and seven boundaries to score 78 off 56, while Imad Wasim scored 50 off 30 deliveries.

Zalmis, despite a good start, ended their run chase at 191-7 in 20 overs.

Livingstone was the top scorer with an unbeaten 54 off 29 deliveries. His innings included three sixes and two boundaries. He was followed by Liam Dawson (22 off 16) and Darren Sammy (30 off 20).

Karachi’s Umaid and Chris Jordan grabbed two wickets each.