WHO hands over medical kit to NIH to combat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday handed over Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit to the National Institute of Health (NIH) top combat coronavirus.

Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO representative in Pakistan, handed over an assortment of kits to NIH Executive Director Prof. Dr Aamer Ikram at a ceremony.

The kit is a part of WHO global support to countries for preparedness activities for combating coronavirus, code-named as Covid-19.

The kit included disposable examination gloves, heavy-duty gloves, surgical gloves face mask (n95), goggles, hand sanitizers and safety boxes for sharps disposal.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Palitha appreciated the role of NIH in effectively preparing and making necessary arrangements for the prevention of Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan under the leadership of Prof. Dr Ikram.

Dr Ikram thanked WHO under the leadership of Dr Palitha Mahipala for the donation of PPE.

Strengthening of hospitals in responding and catering to the medical requirements, efficiently and effectively, of people in a country is of prime importance. It becomes even more crucial, especially at the time when a country might be facing an outbreak of a disease or is preparing to prevent the spread of an outbreak.

Laying a strong foundation of hospitals with state-of-the-art medical facilities and systems will not only enable but will also ensure timely response to the medical needs of people, thus preventing the spread of infectious diseases as well.

Similarly, with the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan city in China has alerted the health officials in Pakistan to take stringent prevention measures to ensure that the country is fully equipped and has systems in place to deal with the suspected cases of coronavirus if it enters the country.

WHO, alongside the Pakistan government has been diligently working on streamlining the preparedness and response plan on COVID-19.

In this connection, WHO teams along with senior officials of the Ministry of Health are also visiting hospitals, airports and important public places to review the preparedness measures taken by the concerned authorities in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to effectively respond to coronavirus.