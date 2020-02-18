UN chief meets Mahira Khan, thanks her for ‘extraordinary support’

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday met the National Goodwill Ambassador for UN High Commissioner for Refugees Mahira Khan on the sidelines of an event in Islamabad.

Guterres, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, shared a picture with the actor on his Twitter.

“It was a pleasure to meet Mahira,” wrote Guterres. “I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support.”

As we mark 40 years of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees, it was a pleasure to meet @Refugees Goodwill Ambassador @TheMahiraKhan I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support. pic.twitter.com/wsdsSestCk — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 17, 2020

Khan was announced as a goodwill ambassador in November last year and has been very active with her duties ever since. She visited Afghan refugees in Peshawar last year as part of a high-profile UN delegation and recently joined many Hollywood celebrities in a video by UNHCR where she calls for people to stop stereotyping refugees.

Guterres, who landed in Islamabad on Sunday, told reporters that “one of the main purposes of my visit is to spotlight the real Pakistan — with all its possibility and potential.”

The UN chief also spoke at an international press conference titled 40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity, where he lauded Pakistan for being “the world’s second-largest refugee-hosting country.”