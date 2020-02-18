PM Imran to launch Qarz-i-Hasna, asset transfer schemes on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the assets transfer scheme under the Ehsaas programme on Feb 21 from South Punjab.

The announcement was made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar.

Under the Qarz-i-Hasna scheme, over 80,000 loans and moveable/immovable assets every month to the deserving families under Qarz-i-Hasna and assets transfer schemes, enabling them to undertake their own business ventures.

These loans would be prioritised in the 23 underdeveloped districts in the first phase.

Under the asset transfer scheme, people will be given livestock (goats and chickens), agriculture tools and supplies, sewing machines or material to support local crafts, small shops or cash to help them start small businesses. “Assets” under this scheme will be given as one-time support and are not expected to be returned.

Initially, Rs15 billion will be distributed among 10 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven districts of Sindh, and three districts of Balochistan and Punjab. “60 percent female and 30 percent male would be able to get benefit from assets scheme,” added Nishtar.

She said the scheme will provide employment to millions of jobless people in the country.

Ehsaas is a comprehensive and multifaceted programme with 115 policies under four pillars — addressing elitism and making the government system work to create equality; safety nets for the disadvantaged segments of the population; jobs and livelihoods; and human capital development. It is an inter-sectoral programme to be implemented by 26 federal agencies, four provinces and special areas.