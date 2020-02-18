NAB moves Supreme Court against Javed Latif’s bail in assets case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday moved Supreme Court against the bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif by Lahore High Court (LHC) in assets beyond means case.

Latif’s mother, sons and four brothers have also been respondents in the petition filed by the NAB.

The anti-corruption watchdog has taken the stance that the bureau is conducting an investigation against the PML-N leader and the Lahore High Court’s decision is interference in the interrogation.

The anti-graft body requested the apex court to declare the LHC decision of December 26 as null and void. Latif and other suspects have been accused of making assets beyond means.