LHC seeks reply from NAB on Maryam’s plea to remove name from ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking a reply in a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, requesting the court to get her off the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, resumed the hearing on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet in December last year had decided not to remove Maryam’s name from the no-fly list in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. Following this, on Jan 14 the federal cabinet had placed Maryam on the ECL for the second time in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Defence lawyers Amjad Pervez and Azam Nazir Tarrar contended before the court that Maryam’s father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports had also been submitted along with the petition.

“Maryam has lost her mother. She, along with her father [Nawaz], came back to the country to serve her sentence, even though it would have been very easy for her to stay abroad.

“The court had directed her to submit her passport. Now, for the past two months, she has been seeking permission to go abroad just once,” her lawyers said.

They added that Nawaz’s medical reports were being regularly submitted to the court with due diligence. Nawaz has an angiography procedure scheduled for Feb 24, the court should allow Maryam to travel so that she can be with her father, the lawyers argued.

After hearing the arguments, the court sought a written reply from NAB and adjourned the hearing for February 25.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had said that because Maryam was not permitted to be with Nawaz in London, cardiologists had to change the pre-decided date for his treatment twice.

He had said that purely on the basis of humanitarian grounds, the PML-N vice president should be permitted to be with her father. “As Nawaz’s health is concerning, the margin for medical action is reducing as more time passes,” Shehbaz had said.